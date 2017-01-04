Golden Man Accused Of Child Sex Crime

TISHOMINGO CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Tishomingo County man is accused of recording video and taking pictures of himself sexually abusing a five year-old girl.

31-year-old Marcus Paul Smith Jr. of Golden is charged with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 and two counts of production of child pornography.

Franklin County, Alabama deputies were alerted to the video this past weekend after his ex-wife told investigators that Smith sent her the child porn.

Deputies say Smith knew the girl’s mother, who was unaware of the abuse.

If convicted, Smith could spend the rest of his life in prison.