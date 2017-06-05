Golden Triangle Community Leaders Honored

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Local Greek organizations honor men and women who have made a difference in their communities.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council of the Golden Triangle hosted its second annual “Hats Off To Heroes and Sheroes” reception Monday night.

The event honored community leaders from Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Clay, and Noxubee counites whose work has had a positive impact in their communities.

It also serves as a fundraiser the NPHC scholarship fund. The group annually awards scholarships to four deserving students.

This year’s honorees were Dr. Walter Conley, Johnny Johnson, Lisa Klutts, and Dr. Velma Jenkins.