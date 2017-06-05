Golden Triangle Community Leaders Honored

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Local Greek organizations honor men and women who have made a difference in their communities.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council of the Golden Triangle hosted its second annual “Hats Off To Heroes and Sheroes” reception Monday night.

The event honored community leaders from Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Clay, and Noxubee counites whose work has had a positive impact in their communities.

It also serves as a fundraiser the NPHC scholarship fund. The group annually awards scholarships to four deserving students.

This year’s honorees were Dr. Walter Conley, Johnny Johnson, Lisa Klutts, and Dr. Velma Jenkins.

 

Share:

Related News

37 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Portland man fatally stabbed on train remembered as hero
Read More»
37 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Bill Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake
Read More»
37 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Sheriff: Fired worker killed 5, shot self as siren neared
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup