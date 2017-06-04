Gospel Concert Wraps 19th Tupelo Elvis Festival

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) -They had church in the Bancorpsouth Arena Sunday morning, as the Tupelo Elvis Festival wrapped up, with a gospel concert.

Elvis Tribute Artists  including Brandon Bennett, Jay Dupuis, Di Light, Bill Cherry,  Cote Deonath and Jeff Lewis sang gospel songs recorded by Elvis.

The annual festival wraps up with the gospel concert. That festival brings thousands of people from across the nation and the world to Tupelo.  It has been named  one of the top 20 festivals in the southeast.

www.tupeloelvisfestival.com

www.tupeloelvisfanclub.com

