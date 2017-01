JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant ordered the second budget cut of the fiscal year Thursday.

He called for a reduction of $50.9 million and a transfer of $4.06 million from the so-called Rainy Day fund. That amounts to a savings of about $55 million for the fiscal year, which began in July.

The measures are to make up for low revenue in the state. The cuts amount to less than one percent of the overall budget.