Great Start to the Work Week!

TONIGHT: Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s overnight with clear skies and calm winds.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: Look for highs near 90 with sunny skies and very light variable winds. Lows will be in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds begin to increase but temperatures still are warm in the upper 80s and low 90s. There will be a little more of a breeze, but still plenty of sunshine.

THURSDAY: Look for highs close to 90 with partly cloudy skies. This is the one day that gives us the best chance to see an isolated summer-like shower or thunderstorm, but most, if not all will stay dry.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds again with highs near 90.

NEXT WEEKEND: Staying warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with another very slight chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. We could be looking at another weather system that approaches Sunday into the start of the next work week, but details will become more clear as we get closer.

NEXT WEEK: The trend looks to stay warm, but we could be looking at a couple bouts of showers and thunderstorms. In the 8-14 day outlook published by the Climate Prediction Center, they place us with the expectation for normal temperatures (mid 80s) and above average precipitation. That’s a good thing as we still are in drought conditions from Fall of 2016.

