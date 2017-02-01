Group Takes Exception To Memorial Display

RIENZI (WCBI) – A Madison Wisconsin group is warning the town of Rienzi that part of its Veterans Memorial Garden is illegal.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation says the Christian Flag displayed violates rules forbidding religious symbols on public property.  Town officials have removed the flag until it can get more legal advice about its use in the memorial.  A rally is being organized  for Saturday for those backing the flags display.  That gathering is set for 11 at the Rienzi Town Hall

Below is the text of the letter sent to the town

