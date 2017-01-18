Guilty Plea In Child Porn Case

OXFORD (WCBI) – A Booneville man pleads guilty Wednesday in a child pornography case that ironically was launched exactly ten years ago

33 year old Dustin Cunningham waived indictment and pleaded guilty to a one count information admitting he received child pornography on his computer. Cunningham was originally indicted January 18th 2007 but that case was never prosecuted completely and led to todays plea agreement. Prosecutors say Cunningham instructed a mother in Australia to have her minor children pose and engage in sex acts which she recorded and sent to Cunningham.. A sentencing date has not been set.