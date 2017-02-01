Guilty Verdict Returned In Oktibbeha Co. Shooting Trial

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County jury finds Tobias Coleman guilty of shooting another man.

The trial started Monday.

It took jurors about five hours today to convict Coleman on one count of aggravated assault.

In all, five people were shot outside of Club Rock in March 2014.

Zacharias Blanchard was hit in the head by a bullet.

The state attorney general’s office prosecuted the case.

Coleman will spend the next 15 years in jail.

Circuit Clerk Glenn Hamilton says Coleman was also ordered to a pay $1,000, $500 to the victim’s compensation fund and court costs.