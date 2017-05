TUPELO (WCBI) – The collision between a minivan and a small passenger bus has now claimed a second life.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says 62 year old Donald Watson of Guntown died Tuesday evening. Watson was the driver of the minivan involved in the crash. The wreck happened Tuesday morning on the northbound side of Highway 45 near the Barnes Crossing Road exit. 75 year old Martha Smith of Tupelo died Tuesday of her injuries