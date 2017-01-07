Hard Freeze Tonight. Slow Warming Trend Begins.

TONIGHT: Dangerous cold sets up across the area. Low temperatures drop to the 10s. Wind chills will be in the single digits again overnight in some spots. Any puddles on the roadways will freeze over again, but for our area, most of the ice has evaporated. Be sure to check on people you know overnight who may not have adequate shelter from the cold, as long term exposure to these temperatures could be deadly overnight. Also ensure pets have shelter from the cold air as well, and make sure there are no exposed pipes outside and cover any exposed pipe you find.

TOMORROW: We start the slow and gradual warming trend tomorrow, with highs in the mid 30s. Sunshine sticks around for another day as well. It wont be as windy, wither, which will make things a bit more bearable.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Below freezing once again as overnight lows drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. A few clouds are possible overnight.

MONDAY: We finally get into the 40s to start the workweek, with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows stay above freezing thanks to southerly flow and increasing cloud cover.

REST OF FORECAST PERIOD: We warm to the 60s on Tuesday, with our next chance for some rain coming Tuesday night. Better chances for rain on Wendnesday, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. We will warm into the 70s by Thursday, and our next cooldown comes on Saturday.