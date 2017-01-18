Heavy Rain and Storms for Thursday.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers moving in from the west overnight, with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Wave one of thunderstorms this week enters the area tomorrow. Some of these storms could be strong, with gusty straight line winds and heavy downpours. The main timeframe for stronger storms will be mid morning through the afternoon, with storms wrapping up by the evening. The overall severe weather threat looks relatively low at this time, but the entire WCBI weather team will be monitoring the situation all day and keeping you up to date online and on-air if necessary. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Rain ending overnight. Mild through the evening. Mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Friday will be an in-between day as far as weather is concerned as our next system gets poised to enter the area over the weekend. Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND: Scattered showers and storms possible through the weekend. Again, we will have to monitor this next system for some strong storms, but as of now the severe threat appears to be on the lower end of the spectrum. Having said that, these things can change quickly. We will keep you up to date on this system on social media, here at WCBI.com, and on the news at 5, 6, 9, and 10. A couple of lingering showers possible Monday morning, but most of Monday and Tuesday will be mild and dry, with our next rain chances coming Wednesday.