Hernandez’s body brought to Connecticut funeral home

FILE – In this Friday, April 14, 2017, file photo, Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look toward his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez as he reacts to his double murder acquittal at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Hernandez’s family is planning a private funeral for the former NFL star in his hometown in Bristol, Conn. A spokeswoman for the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association said Saturday, April 22, that the service is set for Monday, April 24. The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanged in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts early Wednesday, April 19. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool, File)

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Aaron Hernandez’s body has arrived at a Connecticut funeral home where a private funeral is planned for Monday.

A spokeswoman for the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association said the former NFL star’s body arrived Saturday afternoon at the O’Brien Funeral Home in his hometown of Bristol.

The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanged in his cell at a Massachusetts prison early Wednesday. He was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder and had just been acquitted of a 2012 double murder. His death was ruled a suicide.

Hernandez’s family in a statement released Saturday asked for privacy as they mourn and thanked people for offering condolences.

Scientists at Boston University are studying Hernandez’s brain for any signs of repeated trauma suffered during his years of playing football.