Hilldale Shooting Victim Dies; Charges Upgraded for Suspected Shooter

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) -A Tupelo man has died from gunshot injuries and police are searching for the shooter.

The shooting happened at Hilldale Apartments on May 21st.

When police responded, they learned the victim had been taken by private car to the hospital.

That victim, 34 year old James Morris Jr died Thursday at North Mississippi Medical Center.

Now, investigators want to find Lamarcus Waldrop.

They believe he is the shooter.

Charges against Waldrop have been upgraded from Aggravated Assault to Murder.

If you know where he is, call Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.