Holiday Weekend: Showers and Storms

TONIGHT: We’ll start the evening clear but look for increasing clouds. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer along I-55 than along the AL/MS state line as clouds help to hold in some heat. Look for lows ranging from the low 70s along I-55 to the mid/upper 60s in West Alabama. Winds from the south between 5-10 mph will help to usher in plenty of moisture.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will shoot into the upper 80s and a few spots could get into the low 90s. South winds from 7-12 mph will help to continue bringing in moisture which will make it feel steamy uncomfortable. Heat indices could push 95 during the afternoon. The good news is that we’ll stay dry during the day.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Temperatures fall to near 70 again with partly cloudy skies. Overnight, we’ll be watching a line of thunderstorms moving east out of Arkansas and Louisiana. The current thinking is that once that line gets to the Mississippi River, they will be weakening as they continue east after midnight. The best chance for storms will be along I-55 through Sunday Morning, but we can’t rule out a few wet spots through West Alabama.

SUNDAY: A cold front slows and may stall in our area bringing scattered storms through the day. We’ll have to watch to see if showers and storms reform along it during the afternoon. Watch for highs to reach the mid to upper 80s. This looks to be the best chance for showers and storms area wide. A few of these storms could be stronger. Showers and storms continue through Sunday Evening.

MEMORIAL DAY: Scattered showers and storms continue through Memorial Day, with highs around 80. As of now, it appears the best chance for rain will be along and south of US-82, but the Tupelo area could still get some storms. Hopefully you can stay dry, but make backup plans to bring outdoor plans indoors just in case. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

NEXT WEEK: We will keep low end rain chances on the board through the weekend with about a 20-30% chance of rain each day. Highs will remain in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s.