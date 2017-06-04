Home Surveillance System Helps Lee County Sheriff’s Dept. Catch Burglar

LEE CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A man is behind bars for a burglary, thanks to an ID made from the homeowner’s surveillance system and social media.

Robert Ryan Whirley is charged with burglary of a residence. On Saturday, he broke into a home in the Herdtown Subdivision at 3:27pm, and took his time looking around.

Police say Whirley left at 3:50pm, over 20 minutes later. No word on what items were taken from the home.

The homeowners shared the surveillance video on social media, which was viewed thousands of times.

Whirley was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Department early Sunday afternoon.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail.