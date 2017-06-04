Home Surveillance System Helps Lee County Sheriff’s Dept. Catch Burglar

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

LEE CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A man is behind bars for a burglary, thanks to an ID made from the homeowner’s surveillance system and social media.

courtesy: lee co. sheriff’s dept.

Robert Ryan Whirley is charged with burglary of a residence. On Saturday, he broke into a home in the Herdtown Subdivision at 3:27pm, and took his time looking around.

Police say Whirley left at 3:50pm, over 20 minutes later. No word on what items were taken from the home.

The homeowners shared the surveillance video on social media, which was viewed thousands of times.

Whirley was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Department early Sunday afternoon.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail.

 

 

Share:

Related News

24 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Robby in Hattiesburg – MSU Tops UIC, Advances to Sunday Night Eliminator
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby’s life and legacy
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Quickly reporting cancer complications may boost survival
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup