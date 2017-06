STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Babysitting is a popular first job for teens and even pre-teens.

Wednesday OCH Regional Medical Center taught 6th thru 8th grade students skills to help them when they’re watching younger siblings or when they’re babysitting.

Around twent students attended the hospital’s Safe Sitter class.

The nationally-recognized program teaches safety skills, first aid, and rescue skills.

The hospital will hold another Safe Sitter class on July 19th.