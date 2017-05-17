Hot and Breezy Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy once again today. High temperatures again approaching or reaching 90 degrees. Winds will be breezy at times with a southerly wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph or more.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with highs in the upper 80s. Heat Index values will approach or exceed 90. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and early evening. Chance of rain around 20%.

FRI/SAT: Partly sunny and warm, with highs again approaching or reaching 90 degrees. An isolated shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon and evening, but most spots will stay dry.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. More spots than not will see rain, with the rain chance at 60%. Highs in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures return to near normal (low to mid 80s) to kick off the work week next week, with low end rain chances sticking around into the work week as well.