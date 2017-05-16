Hot, Humid, Spotty Rain Chances

Rain Chances

TONIGHT: Clear and quiet conditions remain entrenched across the region. Look for lows in the low to mid 60s with a light southerly breeze.

WEDNESDAY:  Another mostly sunny and warm day is on track with highs around 90°.  Southerly winds between 10 and 20 mph will be more noticeable.

THURSDAY:  There is a 20% chance of a passing shower or storm during the heating of the day.  Highs are going to remain in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY:  Low end rain chances exists but many (if not most) locations are going to remain dry.  Temperatures, however, will stay toasty with expected highs near 90.

SUNDAY:  A 60% chance of showers and storms remains in the forecast.  This will be the best opportunity for rain during the next week.  Cooler low 80s are a good bet.

