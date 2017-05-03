Houlka Man Arrested For Pot-Growing Operation

CHICKASAW CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Houlka man is in jail after law enforcement finds he’s been growing pot in his residence.

69-year-old George Gates is charged with manufacture of a controlled substance – marijuana.

On Monday, the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department along with Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics got a warrant to search Gates’ residence at 127 Robin Hood Lane in Houlka.

During the search, agents found an active marijuana growing operation, and confiscated several of the plants.

Gates was arrested and booked into the Chickasaw County Jail. He is currently out on bond.