CALHOUN COUNTY (WCBI)- An elderly Calhoun County man dies in an early morning fire.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says the call came in about 7-20.



When deputies and firefighters arrived the County Road 306 home was fully engulfed.

77 year-old David Walls was found inside the house.

The state fire marshal and county fire investigators were on the scene today and are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.