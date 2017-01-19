Human Remains Found In Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County investigators are still waiting to confirm the race and gender of a body found by hunters.

Sheriff James Meyers says the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

The remains were found on County Road 112 in a wooded area, just off Highway 32.

Meyers says the body was sent for an autopsy in Pearl to give the first clues about how this person died and their identity.

Chickasaw County deputies are actively investigating one missing person case.

Tammy Townsend was reported missing a little over a month ago.

Investigators aren’t sure whether Wednesday’s gruesome discovery is related to Townsend’s disappearance.