Video: Human Trafficking Is A Growing Problem In Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-New data shows human trafficking cases are up from 2015.

According to the group Polaris, there were 49 cases reported in Mississippi this past year.

A press conference on Tuesday was aimed at raising awareness about Human Trafficking.

Northern Transportation Commissioner Mike Tagert, along with a FBI special agent Christopher Freeze, spoke with officers with the Mississippi Department of Transportation about to putting a halt to this growing problem.

Within the past 10 years, there’s been more than 150 cases of either sex trafficking or labor trafficking in the Magnolia State.

All throughout the country and the state, law enforcement agencies recognize the month of January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Tagert said there’s no certain part of the state where this problem exists the most, he tells WCBI it’s happening everywhere.

It was in 2014 when governor Phil Bryant created the Human Trafficking Task Force in an effort to address this issue.

Earlier this month, MDOT officers were trained on how to identify potential victims and how to approach them when their confronted with a possible human trafficking situation.

“Human trafficking can take place anywhere. We’ve seen cases throughout our state, over the country, over the last few years, so it’s possible anywhere and that’s our message,” said Tagert, Northern Transportation Commissioner.

If anyone ever encounters a potential human trafficking situation, you’re encouraged to call the National Human trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or visiting www.humantraffickinghotline.org and remember, you can report anonymously