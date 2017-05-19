Humid Weekend With Scattered Showers & Storms

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few isolated evening showers and storms are possible, especially NW of the Natchez Trace. It’ll be a warm and muggy night with lows around 70.

SATURDAY: Numerous showers and storms should develop in the warm and humid air mass that’s currently in place. A few isolated severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts and hail but most of the storms should remain below severe limits. Torrential rainfall will be possible with any storm that develops. The overall chance of rain is 70%. Highs look to be in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Additional showers and storms are likely out ahead of a cold front that’ll be pushing through the area. Highs should be in the low 80s. The chance of rain is 70%.

MONDAY: A few lingering showers are possible south of US 82 but we’re taking the rain chance down to 10%. Expect highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Rain chances go up to 40% with the next area of low pressure that will swing on through the Deep South. Plan on highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Much cooler and air may return and it could support a few scattered showers. We may be hard pressed to climb out of the low to mid 70s.