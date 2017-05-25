Insurers continue to hike prices, abandon ACA markets

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

People shopping for insurance through the Affordable Care Act in yet more regions will be facing higher prices and fewer choices next year as insurance companies lay out their early plans for 2018.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is asking regulators for a 23 percent price hike next year because it doesn’t expect crucial payments from the federal government to continue. That announcement comes a day after Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City said it will leave the individual market next year, a decision that affects about 67,000 people in a 32-county area in Kansas and Missouri.

Other insurers, such as Aetna and Humana, have also said they will abandon this kind of coverage, though some, including Centene say they will stick around.

Share:

Related News

1 min ago
0 Comments for this article
GOP candidate for US House charged with assaulting reporter
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
GOP candidate for US House charged with assaulting reporter
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
GOP candidate in US House race Thursday charged with assault
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup