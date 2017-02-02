Internet Sales Tax Bill Passes House, Money Would Go To Roads

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – A bill passed the Mississippi House Wednesday that would enforce taxes on internet sales and put the money toward road and bridge work.

House Bill 480 passed 79-38 after significant debate on the floor. It would put into law a 7-percent tax on online sales going to Mississippi from businesses outside the state.

70 percent of the revenue would go to the state for road and bridge work, while the remaining 30 percent would to go counties and cities.

Researchers with the College Board estimated earlier in January that the state is losing out on more than $100 million by not taxing internet sales. Mississippi transportation officials have said they need at least $500 million for road repairs.

The Department of Revenue said earlier this month that Amazon had already agreed to start collecting a 7-percent tax on sales in the state.