Investigation Continues Into Wednesday Night Collision

SHERMAN (WCBI) – An infant and a toddler were killed when their car was struck by an 18 wheeler on I 22 in Pontotoc County Wednesday night.

It was around 11 30 Wednesday evening when authorities say a car was stopped on I 22 because it had run out of gas.

Authorities say the driver of the 18 wheeler didn’t have time to stop, and slammed into the car.

Authorities say 2 year old Ja Katelyn Armoni Cox and 10 month old Joslyn Marie Glenn were killed. They were restrained in the car.

A third child is in very critical condition. The driver of the 18 wheeler was not injured. MHP is still investigating.