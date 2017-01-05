Investigation Continues Into Wednesday Night Collision

SHERMAN (WCBI) – An infant and a toddler were killed when their car was struck by an 18 wheeler on I 22 in Pontotoc County Wednesday night.

It was around 11 30 Wednesday evening when authorities say a car was stopped on I 22 because it had run out of gas.
Authorities say the driver of the 18 wheeler didn’t have time to stop, and slammed into the car.
Authorities say 2 year old Ja Katelyn Armoni Cox and 10 month old Joslyn Marie Glenn were killed.  They were restrained in the car.
A third child is in very critical condition.  The driver of the 18 wheeler was not injured.   MHP is still investigating.

