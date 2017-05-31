Isolated Storm Possible Today; Better Rain Chances Later This Week.

TODAY: Some patchy fog possible before 9 AM, then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. A couple of isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain about 20%.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain about 40%.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms again possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain around 50%.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, with more scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain around 50%.

SUNDAY: Scattered to numerous thunderstorms on Sunday. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 60%.

MON/TUE: Lower end rain chance continues into Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It looks like we might dry out on Tuesday.