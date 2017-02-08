Isolated Wed. Eve. Storms, Colder Thursday

WEDNESDAY EVENING: A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible before 8 p.m. Hail and wind look to be the main threats at this time. Anything that develops will be spotty in nature. Early evening temperatures will fall into the 60s and 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: After 8 p.m., the risk of rain and storms should end as cold, Canadian air blows back into the area. Expect gusty NW winds between 15 and 25 mph with temperatures falling into the mid 30s by sunrise. Wind chill values in some spots may be in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny, breezy, and cooler conditions settle in with a big area of high pressure. Highs should be in the 40s to low 50s. NW breezes between 10 and 20 mph will relax during the afternoon. This will be our “wintry” day of the week!

THURSDAY NIGHT: It’ll be clear and it’ll be cold. Lows will be in low 30s and upper 20s. Most locations should dip a little bit below freezing.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies stick around but a southerly breeze is going to warm us back up. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s return.

WEEKEND: Look for highs in the low to mid 70s. We’ll enjoy a mix of clouds, sun, and southerly breezes. A few spotty showers are possible each day.

