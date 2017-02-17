Itawamba Seeks Permission To Build Jail Anywhere In County

JACKSON (WCBI) – Itawamba County is now seeking permission to build a new jail anywhere in the county. Representative Donnie Bell introduced a bill Friday which will let county build a new jail anywhere in the county. That’s needed because of a state law which requires the jail to be within a mile of the courthouse.

Itawamba is in the early stages of discussing the construction of a new jail to replace the decades old one which sits just off the town square. A similar bill giving Lee County that same release has already cleared the House and is awaiting Senate action.