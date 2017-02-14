Jail Time Looms For Tire Thieves

OXFORD (WCBI) -Two Northwest Mississippi men will face sentencing later this year for stealing tires from the Tupelo Cooper tire plant.

Robert “CoCo” Davis of Horn Lake and Marvin “MJ’ Clark Junior of Olive Branch both entered guilty pleas to federal conspiracy charges late Monday. The pair devised a scheme where truck drivers would take a few tires from each shipment headed from Tupelo to a shipping yard in Memphis. The truckers would sell the tires to the two defendants who would turn around and sell them to others. A sentencing date has not been set. Both men could face up to ten years in prison and a quarter million dollar fine.