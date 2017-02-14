Jail Time Looms For Tire Thieves

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

OXFORD (WCBI) -Two Northwest Mississippi men will face sentencing later this year for stealing tires from the Tupelo Cooper tire plant.

Robert “CoCo” Davis of Horn Lake and Marvin “MJ’ Clark Junior of Olive Branch both entered guilty pleas to federal conspiracy charges late Monday. The pair devised a scheme where truck drivers would take a few tires from each shipment headed from Tupelo to a shipping yard in Memphis. The truckers would sell the tires to the two defendants who would turn around and sell them to others. A sentencing date has not been set. Both men could face up to ten years in prison and a quarter million dollar fine.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

18 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman chained in container says she was raped daily
Read More»
18 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Crews rush to repair dam central to Northern California life
Read More»
18 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Catholic hospital denies unfair bias against transgender man
Read More»
﻿
More News»