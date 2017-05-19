Jailer Fired In Wake Of Tishomingo Escape

IUKA ( WCBI) – A Tishomingo County jailer has been fired for giving an escapee a 9 hour head start Chief Investigator Greg Mitchell says a review of jail surveillance tapes show Dustin McCoy actually escaped at 10:00 Wednesday night but was not reported missing until 7:00 AM Thursday morning.

McCoy

That’s because Correctional Officer Dillon Slade Davis marked McCoy as being present during his bed checks Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. A bed check following shift change is the first time it was noted McCoy was not in his cell. U.S. Marshal’s are now being asked for help in the search. Sheriff John Daugherty says warrants have already been issued for McCoy but adds others could be charged in connection with the escape as well.