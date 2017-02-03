Video: Jasmine Murray Releases First Single

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Miss Mississippi and Columbus native Jasmine Murray is living her dream.

Murray’s new single “Fearless” is now available on ITunes.

Radio stations across the country have been playing the song for weeks and it’s already appeared on contemporary Christian music charts.

The former American Idol contestant says her long-time dream of being a recording artist has come true.

Jasmine says more singles from her project will be released in the coming months and she hopes a promotional tour is coming soon.

