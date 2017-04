[PRESS RELEASE]

COLUMBUS, Miss. On April 13th, a local Columbus jewelry store reported the alleged embezzlement of money by an employee.

The employee, Rachel Williams, was working as a sales manager and is alleged to have diverted money in March 2017 to her personal use.

The store filed a complaint, and a warrant was issued on April 13th for felony embezzlement.

Williams turned herself in to Columbus Investigators on April 25th.

Bond was set at $10,000 by Municipal Court Judge Rhonda Ellis.