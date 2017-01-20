Job Training Course For Women Open For Participants

(STARKVILLE, Miss.) – A Starkville ministry that offers free job training for women is enrolling participants for its spring semester.

The Christian Women’s Job Corps program is open to women ages eighteen and up who live in Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties.

The program offers classes in basic computer skills, resume’ and cover letter preparation, money management and other areas.

CWJC is a ministry of the Golden Triangle Baptist Association.

Orientation for the spring semester is January 24th. Classes begin January 26th.

Women interested in spring enrollment, may call (662) 772-3016 or (662) 597-1030.

