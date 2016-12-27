Judge Orders Epps To Stay In Jail

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A federal judge says Mississippi’s former corrections commissioner should stay in jail.

Christopher Epps

U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate on Friday rejected a plea from Christopher Epps to release Epps until his May 24 sentencing.

Wingate revoked Epps’ bail on Nov. 4 after Epps was charged with stealing outdoor lights and a control box from the house he forfeited to the federal government. Wingate says in the new order that he still believes there are no bail conditions to guarantee that Epps won’t commit another crime.

Epps testified that he mistakenly took the lights because he didn’t understand or forgot he could no longer remove belongings.

Epps pleaded guilty in February 2015 to bribery-related crimes. He faces up to 23 years in prison and has forfeited $1.7 million in assets.

