Juvenile In Critical Condition After Accidental Shooting

IUKA (WCBI ) – A Tishomingo County juvenile is in critical condition after suffering an accidental gunshot wound.

Sheriff John Daugherty says deputies were called to NMMC-Iuka after the young man was brought to the ER in a private car. Family members say the victim and his brother had been target shooting earlier and as they were taking the 9MM apart it discharged and hit the boy in the stomach. He was flown to LeBonheur in Memphis where he underwent surgery and is now listed in critical condition. The shooting is being treated as accidental and no charges are expected