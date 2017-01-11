Kelly Learns Committee Posts

PRESS RELEASE Washington – U.S. Representative Trent Kelly, R-Miss. today announced he will serve on two committees during the 115th Congress: the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Agriculture. Subcommittee assignments will be released later this month. Rep. Kelly has served for over 30 years in the Mississippi Army National Guard where he is currently a Colonel. Mobilized in 1990 for Desert Storm, and deploying to Iraq in 2005 and again in 2009-2010 with the 155th Brigade Combat Team, through his experience leading and successfully bringing home troops, Kelly brings first-hand experience of what it means to serve. Prior to his current role with the Joint Force Headquarters for the state of Mississippi, he was the Brigade Commander of the 168th Engineer Brigade leading 1,400 soldiers from the 223rd Engineer Battalion, the 890th Engineer Battalion, and multiple Engineer Specialty Companies from throughout Mississippi. “Providing for the common defense of this nation is the most important duty we have as elected officials and citizens,” Kelly said. “It is important that all branches of our military are successful. I am humbled by this opportunity to work with Chairman Thornberry and my colleagues providing our military with the tools they need, renewing morale among the troops, and working to keep the focus on our most important duty – defending this nation.” “The Armed Services Committee has a unique and solemn role in Congress’ first responsibility, which is defending the country,” said Chairman Thornberry. “Trent’s service as a Mississippi Army National Guard Colonel will be an asset to this committee. I am grateful Trent is willing to dedicate his talents to rebuilding and reforming America’s Military.” Kelly will continue his role as a member of the House Committee on Agriculture. Agriculture is a top industry in Mississippi, contributing $7.4 billion to the state economy and employing approximately 260,000 Mississippians. “In order for our nation to be secure, we must be able to feed and defend ourselves,” Kelly said. “Similar to the population of men and women currently serving in the military, a small percentage of people in this nation are farmers. I am proud to continue to serve with Chairman Conaway and colleagues on the committee. I will continue to work to forward policies that encourage rural development and make the agriculture industry successful.” “Trent was a great addition to the Agriculture Committee last Congress, and we benefited from his global perspective having served as a Colonel in the Mississippi Army National Guard. He is a strong advocate for Mississippi agriculture, and I look forward to continuing our important work together.” “My committee assignments are reflective of the important contributions that the people of the First District and the state of Mississippi make to both industries,” Kelly said. “I will continue to be a voice for them in DC.”