Kelly Picks Up Key Business Committee Spot

Washington – U.S. Representative Trent Kelly (R-Miss) today announced that he will serve as Chairman, Subcommittee on Investigations, Oversight and Regulations for the House Small Business Committee for the 115th Congress. The Subcommittee will examine the efficient operation of government programs that affect small businesses, including the SBA, and develop proposals to make them operate in a more cost-effective manner. This Subcommittee also will review the regulatory burdens imposed on small businesses and how those burdens may be alleviated.

“In his short time on the Small Business Committee so far, Congressman Kelly has shown a remarkable talent for investigations and oversight,” Chairman Steve Chabot (R-Ohio) said. “His experience as a prosecutor helps us get to the heart of issues quickly and accurately, so he’s a natural choice to lead this subcommittee.”

“It remains a top priority to make sure our small business owners in the First District, Mississippi and the nation are able to operate without the burden of unnecessary rules and regulations,” Rep. Kelly said. “Through this new role, I look forward to working with Chairman Chabot and leading my colleagues in forwarding policies that reduce burdens on small businesses and working to make it easier for American families to successfully start and run a business. I thank Chairman Chabot for this opportunity.”