Last Day Of The Year Gives Local Ministry Opportunity For 5 K Fundraiser

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo based ministry that promotes domestic and international adoptions will hold a fundraiser the last day of 2016.

“New Beginnings International Children’s and Family Services” will host the second annual “Genesis 5k and Fun Run.”

The event takes place at Tupelo’s Veteran’s Park and all proceeds go to help the ministry find homes for children from the United States and across the world.

“We provide services free of charge for birth mothers who are considering an adoption plan for their child and we do international adoptions from Poland, China and Taiwan,” said Tom Velie, president of New Beginnings.

It all starts at 9 Saturday morning at Veteran’s Park. For more information, go to https://www.racesonline.com/events/genesis-5k