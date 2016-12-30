Last Day Of The Year Gives Local Ministry Opportunity For 5 K Fundraiser

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo based ministry that promotes domestic and international adoptions will hold a fundraiser the last day of 2016.

“New Beginnings International Children’s and Family Services” will host the second annual “Genesis 5k and Fun Run.”

The event takes place at Tupelo’s Veteran’s Park and all proceeds go to help the ministry find homes for children from the United States and across the world.

“We provide services free of charge for birth mothers who are considering an adoption plan for their child and we do international adoptions from Poland, China and Taiwan,” said Tom Velie, president of New Beginnings.
It all starts at 9 Saturday morning at Veteran’s Park.  For more information, go to https://www.racesonline.com/events/genesis-5k

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1e7c9e4d81644c02b9f70aaddb73ae8a-1
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: An Overflow Of Pain Medications On The Streets
Read More»
b52d3028aa074b848c4e5735d13be76b-1
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: The New ER Opioid Drug Policy
Read More»
04395c055a3b4b0ea2401aafe3e0c5bb-3
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Family Members Still In Shock After Teenage Boy Was Accidentally Shot And Killed
Read More»
﻿
More News»