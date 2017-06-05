Last Prentiss County Escapee In Custody

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The last Prentiss County escaped inmate was captured Monday in Alcorn County.

John Michael Brown, 40, was taken into custody on County Road 174 on Monday afternoon.

U.S. Marshals and state troopers made the arrest.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar says investigators learned Sunday that Brown was back in the area and riding a motorcycle.

After developing more leads, the arrest was made.

Brown and two other men escaped from the Prentiss County jail on June 1st.

David Glasco, 38, was captured June 3rd and Mark Lindsey, 53, was arrested June 2nd.

Both men were found in northwest Alabama.