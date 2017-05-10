Late Week Storm Chances, Sunny Weekend

TONIGHT: A bright full moon will shine all night long. Look for mild lows around 60°.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy skies are expected. Once again highs should push well into the 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain and storms are possible late Thursday evening into the wee hours of Friday morning. There is the chance of a few strong storms, especially along and west of I-55.

FRIDAY: Additional showers and storms are likely. A few strong to severe storms with gusty wind and hail are possible during the afternoon hours mainly southeast of the Natchez Trace Parkway. Any raindrops are welcome due to the increasingly dry conditions. Temperatures top out in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant weather settles back in. Highs will range from 75° to 80°.

MOTHER’S DAY: Sunny and warm/hot conditions continue with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Highs in the upper 80s to around 90° should be the general rule of thumb under mostly sunny skies.