Law Could Prevent New Lee County Jail

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An old state law could prevent Lee County from building a new jail.

Now, the board of supervisors want lawmakers to make a change.

State law requires a jail to be built within one mile of the county courthouse.

Supervisors are concerned they won’t be able to find enough affordable land for a new facility.

County leaders now want legislators to give Lee County an exception on the law.

State Representative Jerry Turner of Baldwyn says he will introduce the measure in the House.