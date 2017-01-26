At Least Two Injured In Columbus Crash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – At least two people are injured in a one car crash on Highway 45 in Columbus.

The accident happened just before noon, near Reeves Drive, on Thursday.

Columbus police say the car was going south on Highway 45.

Witnesses told officers the white Honda Accord veered into the northbound lanes, jumped the curb and landed in a drainage ditch.

The vehicle collided with a concrete culvert in the ditch.

One person was airlifted from the scene.

There is no update on the condition of the injured.

CPD is investigating the crash.