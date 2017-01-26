At Least Two Injured In Columbus Crash

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

img_4500

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – At least two people are injured in a one car crash on Highway 45 in Columbus.

The accident happened just before noon, near Reeves Drive, on Thursday.

Columbus police say the car was going south on Highway 45.

Witnesses told officers the white Honda Accord veered into the northbound lanes, jumped the curb and landed in a drainage ditch.

The vehicle collided with a concrete culvert in the ditch.

One person was airlifted from the scene.

There is no update on the condition of the injured.

CPD is investigating the crash.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

news-default1-old
1 min ago
0 Comments for this article
Tishomingo County Man Cleared Of Fondling Charges
Read More»
news-default1-old
10 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Lots of sun into next week
Read More»
mhp
50 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Mathiston Man Recovering After Thursday Morning Crash
Read More»
﻿
More News»