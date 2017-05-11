Lee County Sheriff’s Department Nets Two Drug Arrests

LEE CO., Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – On May 10, Lee County Sheriff’s Department’s Sgt. McKinnon, Deputy Myrick, and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit served an arrest warrant on 68-year-old William “Steve” Caygle at 150 County Road 1438 in Tupelo’s Auburn community for possession of methamphetamine.

While serving the warrant, deputies discovered a felony amount of methamphetamine inside the residence.

Caygle was then arrested for two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

His bond was set at $7,500.00 in Lee County Justice Court.

On that same Wednesday, Sgt. McKinnon, Cpl. Morgan, Deputy Myrick, and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adam Owens of Tupelo. He was also pulled over in the Auburn community.

Deputies stopped his vehicle because they knew Owens had an outstanding warrant for arrest for sale of methamphetamine.

Owens’ bond was set at $10,000.00 by the Lee County Justice Court.

Owens is also a registered sex offender.