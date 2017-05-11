Lee County Sheriff’s Department Nets Two Drug Arrests

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

LEE CO., Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – On May 10, Lee County Sheriff’s Department’s Sgt. McKinnon, Deputy Myrick, and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit served an arrest warrant on 68-year-old William “Steve” Caygle at 150 County Road 1438 in Tupelo’s Auburn community for possession of methamphetamine.

                  CAYGLE

While serving the warrant, deputies discovered a felony amount of methamphetamine inside the residence.

Caygle was then arrested for two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

His bond was set at $7,500.00 in Lee County Justice Court.

On that same Wednesday, Sgt. McKinnon, Cpl. Morgan, Deputy Myrick, and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adam Owens of Tupelo. He was also pulled over in the Auburn community.

Deputies stopped his vehicle because they knew Owens had an outstanding warrant for arrest for sale of methamphetamine.

                   OWENS

Owens’ bond was set at $10,000.00 by the Lee County Justice Court.

Owens is also a registered sex offender.

Share:

Related News

30 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Records: Slain boy told Missouri authorities about abuse
Read More»
31 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Mormon church severs some of its ties to the Boy Scouts
Read More»
31 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Illness, legal tangles slow Salvadoran massacre extradition
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup