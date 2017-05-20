Lee Deputies Get Special Partners For The Day

TUPELO ( WCBI) – If you cross paths with a Lee County deputy Saturday make sure you meet their partner.

Teddy Bears and other stuffed animals will be riding shotgun for the day to remember Kingston Frazier. Frazier is the 6 year old Jackson child killed after 3 men stole his mothers car with Frazier inside. Sheriff Jim Johnson says his deputies were like most Mississipians that followed the story from the first Amber Alert to the grim conclusion . Johnson has also declared Saturday as Honorary Deputy Kingston Frazier Day in Lee County