Legislature May Have To Revisit Budget Moves From Last Session

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi lawmakers could spend part of their 2017 session revising a change they made to the state budget in 2016.

mississippi capitol

The Budget Transparency and Simplification Act was intended to streamline spending by wiping out the practice of some state government agencies paying others for things such as rent and technology services.

It also was supposed to move all “special funds,” which are fees collected for specific programs, into the general state budget.

But, before the current budget year even started in July, Attorney General Jim Hood responded to agencies’ requests for legal advice. He said the Legislature lacked the legal authority to move special funds into the general budget.

That has left some money in limbo.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

regions
7 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Georgia Women Charged With Defrauding Alabama Bank
Read More»
auto-museum-truck
33 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Vintage Truck Raffle To Aid Non-Profit Museum
Read More»
news-default1-old
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mother Of Jacksonville State Football Coach Found Dead
Read More»
﻿
More News»