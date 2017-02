LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at New Hope Elementary school are celebrating black history.

WCBI’s Aundrea Self spoke to first, second, and third graders Wednesday morning about the history behind Black History Month.

She also shared a story that illustrates the many inventions by African-Americans like the stop light, refrigerator, and elevator.

A few lucky students won a WCBI prize pack filled with fun gear for being good listeners and answering questions during a quiz.