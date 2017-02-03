Lock Cutter Locked Up

OXFORD ( WCBI) – Oxford Police have filed charges against the man they say broke into multiple storage units. Officers were called to Your Extra Closet to investigate one complaint but then noticed nine other locks had been cut. Goods were missing four of those units. Security tape led them to pinpoint 40 year old Randy Hudson of Pelahatchie as the burglar.

Hudson rented a Uhaul in Grenada using a fake name and license. Hudson is suspected of going through other cities doing the same thing before his arrest in Tupelo. He is being held in Tate County for burglary but will be sent to Oxford at some point to face six burglary counts there.