Lockdown lifted at Texas air base after ‘security incident’

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Military officials say the lockdown of a U.S. Air Force base in Texas has been lifted after a preliminary search of a community center there did not reveal any danger.

Authorities at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland earlier Tuesday had warned of a “security incident” and directed personnel in some areas of the base to stay inside.

Base spokesman Oscar Balladares confirmed that authorities were responding to a threat but didn’t elaborate.

He says security officers are continuing to search the area and a post to the base’s official Facebook page indicated the matter has been “resolved.”

The lockdown appears to be the first to occur at the base since a shooting in April 2016 when a man killed his commanding officer before turning the gun on himself.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the base spokesman’s last name is Balladares, not Balledares.

