Lot of 70s This Week, Rain Chances Slim at Best

SUNDAY: A slight chance for patchy fog early in the morning, but quickly giving way to mostly sunny skies before lunchtime. A mild day overall, morning lows in the mid 40s & daytime highs in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: A few more clouds work their way into the region. Sunshine will be patchy. A bit warmer in the morning with lows in the 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: There is a slight chance for patchy afternoon showers for Tuesday. Overall confidence is not great however, as the bulk of the moisture is expected to remain South & West of us. Keeping rain chances at 30% for the region. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Calmer weather on tap for both Wednesday & Thursday, as temperatures climb back into the upper 70s during the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

